416 Myanmar soldiers entered India, keeping close watch on border situation: Army Chief Gen Pande

Officials said all 416 Myanmarese military personnel have already been repatriated.

The anti-junta groups have reportedly taken control of several key towns, military bases near Myanmar's border with India and the volatile situation has forced scores of Myanmarese citizens to take refuge in Mizoram.

"That (situation along the Indo-Myanmar border) has been of concern to us. You are aware of the activities of the Myanmar Army and the ethnic armed organisations and PDF (People's Defence Forces) in the past couple of months," General Pande said.

The Army chief said the situation has about 416 Myanmarese Army personnel crossing over to India till date besides some civilians from that country taking shelter in Mizoram and Manipur.

"The situation across the Indo-Myanmar border is of concern as we also have some of the insurgent groups who are feeling the pressure and are now attempting to come to our side of the border in the state of Manipur," General Pande said.

"That combined with the situation in Manipur is something we are keeping a close watch on," he said.

The Army Chief said India is also considering strengthening fencing along the border with Myanmar.

"We have strengthened our posture, deployment on the Indo-Myanmar border, we have close to 20 Assam Rifles battalions which are deployed there," he said.

Myanmar has been witnessing wide-spread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021.