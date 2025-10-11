<p>Mangaluru: Three persons from Kerala have been booked after a cab driver in Mangaluru submitted a complaint to the police about being subjected to communal abuse.</p>.<p>According to DCP (Law and Order) Mithun H N, the incident had taken place on October 9. Three individuals Santhosh Abraham, Jayakrishnan, and Vimal, all from Kerala, had booked a cab through the app, providing a pickup address at Bejai New Road, Mangaluru.</p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's son summoned by ED in 2023 over money laundering case, claim reports.<p>In his complaint, cab driver Ahmed Shafiq said that he contacted them to confirm the pickup location. However, individuals who spoke to him in Hindi used derogatory language against him and called him a “Muslim extremist” and “terrorist.” Later, they also abused him in Hindi and his mother in Malayalam, he alleged.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Urwa Police Station under sections 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>