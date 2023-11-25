JOIN US
4 students killed, 64 injured in stampede at Cochin University

The stampede took place after students tried to rush inside after a sudden downpour. The students fell on a couple of steps, leading to the stampede.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 15:30 IST

Four students of Cochin University of Science and Technology were killed and around 64 students were injured in a stampede during a tech fest at Kochi on Saturday.

The stampede took place around 7.30 pm during a music event as part of the ongoing tech fest.

According to local sources, the stampede took place after students tried to rush inside after a sudden downpour. The students fell on a couple of steps, leading to the stampede.

The injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, district collector N S K Umesh said that four students have been killed and over 40 were admitted to the government medical college, which was later updated by the state Health Minister Veena George, who confirmed that two male and two female students were killed. As many as 64 students have been hospitalised with injuries.

The condition of two is said to be critical. Over crowding is suspected to be the reason.

A delegation of ministers led by Industries minister P Rajeeve have rushed to the spot.

(Published 25 November 2023, 15:30 IST)
India NewsKeralaKochistampede

