Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

5 yrs after Kozhikode air mishap, survivors grapple with trauma

On August 7 2020, an Air India Express flight IX-1344 from Dubai overshot the table top runway while it was landing in Kozhikode.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 15:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 15:39 IST
India NewsKeralaKozhikode

Follow us on :

Follow Us