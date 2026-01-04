<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Triggering much political speculation in Kerala ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP Kerala in-charge and former union minister Prakash Javadekar called on Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) general secretary Vellappaly Natesan on Sunday.</p><p>Accompanied by party local leaders of Alappuzha, Javadekar held talks with Natesan at his home at Kanichikulangara. </p><p>The meeting happened amidst concerns of the Communist parties that the Hindu - Ezhava vote banks were drifting towards the BJP in Kerala. SNDP is a social organization representing the Ezhava community, which is the largest Hindu community in Kerala.</p><p>Javadekar told reporters after the meeting that he had high regards for Natesan for his inspiring efforts in developing the SNDP. He also added that the BJP's victory in Thiruvananthapuram corporation would lead the way for the party coming to power in Kerala as the party came to power in Gujarat after winning the Ahmedabad municipal corporation. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special interest towards Kerala and many projects will be initiated in Kerala.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls: Opposition cries foul over unopposed Sena, BJP wins in Thane district.<p>With its minority appeasement efforts failing to attain the desired results in Kerala, the BJP seems to be strengthening its focus on pooling the Hindu vote banks. Even as the BJP made desperate efforts to woo the Christian vote banks, the back to back attack of Christian community by Sangh Parivar activists at various parts of the country was making those attempts futile. There were also reports that the BJP was fearing that its Christian appeasement measures could affect the Hindu vote banks, especially in other states.</p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kerala on January 9 to kick off BJP's election works in the state. Preliminary discussions on candidates are already on and party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had also announced that he will contest from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, which the party had won in 2016.</p>