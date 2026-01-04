Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Ahead of Kerala polls, BJP in-charge Prakash Javadekar meets SNDP chief Vellappally Natesan

Javadekar told reporters after the meeting that he had high regards for Natesan for his inspiring efforts in developing the SNDP.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 14:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us