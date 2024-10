Another prasadam row: Sabarimala 'aravana' found to have 'high levels' of pesticide to be converted into manure

As many as 6.65 lakh containers of 'aravana' of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala were left unused over the past one year following a complaint that the pesticide level in the cardamom used for its production was higher than the permissible level.