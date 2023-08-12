Anti-mining agitators of Kerala upset as political parties take donations from mining firm

The sand mining activities were initiated at Thottappally by citing development of the spillway for flood management of nearby Kuttanad region. But loads of mineral-rich sand were allegedly being smuggled by the lobbies.



People of Alappad in Kollam launched a relay hunger stir on November 1, 2018 alleging that the their village was shrinking from about 90 square kilometre in 1955 to hardly nine square-kilometre now due to the indiscriminate mining



"Many politicians, including Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, (who are among those who received funds from CMRL) had visited the stirs. But the cold response of the political leadership forced the agitators to end the indefinite stir after around 14 months," said action council leader K C Sreekumar.



The intense stirs against the rampant mineral sand mining at Kollam and Alappuzha coastal areas dates back to more than a decade. Though public sector undertakings Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited and Indian Rare Earths Limited are mainly engaged in the mining, it was alleged that lobbies involving CMRL managing director Sasidharan Kartha was involved in the indiscrete mineral sand mining that poses threat to many coastal villages.



"Mineral sand is a natural resource and hence it has to be utilised properly instead of allowing a few private lobbies to exploit it," said Sreekumar.