Antibiotic usage dips 20-30% in Kerala: Veena George

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday that there has been a "20-30 per cent reduction in the use of antibiotics in the state due to the consistent interventions of the government".</p><p>She made the remarks after inaugurating a state-level awareness campaign against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics at a state-run health centre in Vattiyoorkkavu.</p><p>George explained that the state health department has been working over the past year to prevent the unnecessary and unscientific use of antibiotics.</p><p>"This reduction means that, over the past year, the state has been able to eliminate the unnecessary intake of antibiotics among people," she said.</p><p>George also highlighted that strict measures have been put in place to prevent medical stores from selling antibiotics without a doctor's prescription. "A toll-free number has been provided to the public to help strengthen awareness," she added.</p><p>The minister announced that all hospitals in the state would be designated as "antibiotic-smart hospitals." The state health department has been conducting various awareness programmes as part of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Week, an official statement said.</p>.<p>The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that by 2050, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) could result in 10 million deaths worldwide due to the unscientific use of antibiotics, the statement added.</p><p>In response, the Kerala health department is implementing exemplary initiatives to address this issue and the awareness campaign is a key part of these efforts, it said.</p>