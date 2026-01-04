<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Cardinal George Alencherry on Sunday said that attacks on the Christian community during the Christmas season should not have happened in India.</p><p>He was responding to reporters on recent incidents of attacks reported after Christmas celebrations in different parts of the country.</p><p>"In India, such incidents should not have happened. Our country tries to maintain communal harmony and unity," he said.</p><p>He said the recent attacks raise serious questions about the values upheld in society.</p>.Woman molested at Bengaluru mall during Christmas celebrations, suspect nabbed.<p>"It cannot be seen as the activities of a particular religious sect or community. There can be individuals or groups in every community who engage in such activities," he said.</p><p>He said the government should act firmly in such situations.</p><p>"We hope the government will take action and bring such people under control. We will also make efforts in this direction," he said.</p><p>Alencherry is the former head of the Syro-Malabar Church, a major Catholic denomination in Kerala.</p><p>Earlier, heads of other churches had also raised similar concerns and sought government intervention in this regard.</p>