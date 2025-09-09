'Betrayal of India's solidarity with Palestine': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre for hosting Israel minister
'Strongly condemn the Union government’s decision to host Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right extremist and a chief architect of Israel’s brutal occupation and expansionist agenda,' Vijayan said.
Strongly condemn the Union Government’s decision to host Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right extremist and a chief architect of Israel’s brutal occupation and expansionist agenda. At a time when a genocide is unfolding in Gaza, entering into agreements with…