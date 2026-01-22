BJP on an expansion drive in Kerala as Twenty20 party joins NDA bandwagon

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the Assembly polls are approaching in Kerala, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>is on an expansion spree in the state.</p><p>On Thursday (January 22), Twenty20 (T20) headed by Kitex group managing director Sabu Jacob and former MLA A V Thamarakshan joined the NDA. </p><p>BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the two to the NDA.</p>.Kerala's Twenty20 party chief & KITEX group MD Sabu Jacob spent Rs 25 crore in electoral bonds.<p>The NDA expansion is happening a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate BJP's maiden victory in Thiruvananthapuram corporation and to kick off the electioneering for the Assembly polls.</p><p>T20, which has been projecting itself as an alternative to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, had joined hands with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a major event attended by Arvind Kejriwal in Kochi in 2022. They had also announced the formation of the People's Welfare Alliance. But the alliance was short-lived. </p>.'Epoch-making milestone': PM Modi congratulates BJP leadership, workers on Thiruvananthapuram Corporation victory.<p>In the recent local body election, the UDF and LDF even joined hands against T20. The outcome was that T20 could get majority only in Kizhakambalam and Aikaranadu panchayats in Kochi, while it lost majority in Kunnathunadu and Muzhuvanoor in the district. </p><p>T20 could perform well in Thiruvaniyoor panchayat. Even as T20 contested in 56 wards in Kochi corporation, it not only failed to win any seats but also suffered poor performance in many wards.</p><p>Jacob told reporters that T20 was considering the BJP-led NDA as the front that could take forward Kerala's development putting an end to the LDF - UDF rule in the state. He said that even as UDF and LDF joined hands along with many other fringe outfits in the local body elections with the aim of wiping out T20, it made little impact. </p>.PM Modi to visit Kerala on Friday to launch development projects.<p>"It was a well thought out decision to join the NDA as we alone couldn't bring in change in Kerala. The LDF and UDF were working against the interests of the state. Kitex group was even forced to drop major investment plans in Kerala and shift it to Telangana," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, a faction of Janathipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) led by former Thamarakshan joined the NDA. Even as BJP claimed that JSS joined the NDA, JSS leader state general secretary Rajan Babu said that Thamarakshan was earlier expelled from the party state president post. </p><p>Thamarakshan began his political career through the Revolutionary Socialist Party and later shifted to JSS that was founded by former minister and CPI(M)leader K R Gowri Amma.</p>