Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

BJP on an expansion drive in Kerala as Twenty20 party joins NDA bandwagon

Twenty20 headed by Kitex group managing director Sabu Jacob and former JSS MLA MLA A V Thamarakshan joined the NDA bandwagon.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 12:23 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiKerala NewsRajeev ChandrasekharNDAkerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us