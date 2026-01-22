<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A video and pictures of CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby washing his plate after having lunch at a party worker's home in Kerala went viral, triggering appreciations and criticisms.</p><p>While critics say that it was part of CPI(M)'s public relation exercise as assembly polls are approaching in the state, Baby's supporters and CPI(M) leaders hailed him for his habit.</p>.'Bengalis being pushed into submission': TMC slams Vande Bharat sleeper train's 'veg only' menu.<p>As part of the ongoing door to door visit of CPI(M) ahead of the elections, Baby visited houses in Kodungaloor on the suburbs of Thrissur on Monday. He had lunch from party worker and district panchayat member Noushad Karukapadam's home.</p><p>After having rice and fish curry, Baby proceeded to the kitchen to wash his plate. As Noushad and his wife said that he need not wash the plate, Baby said that it was his habit to wash his plate.</p><p>A local party worker shot the video and posted it on social media. It went viral.</p><p>Baby was widely trolled by many who found it as a pre-election act.</p><p>His supporters countered it by sharing Baby's recent interview in which he says that he used to assist his wife in the kitchen. Some even posted their pictures doing household jobs to express solidarity with the CPI(M) top leader.</p>