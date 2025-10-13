<p>Idukki (Kerala): Police in the Idukki district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> said on Monday that security personnel conducted intensive searches at the more than a century-old Mullaperiyar dam here following a bomb threat.</p><p>An email, threatening to blow up the reservoir, was received at the district collectorate in neighbouring Thrissur, police said.</p><p>As soon as the information was received, a team of police and the bomb squad rushed to the dam site and carried out searches there, they said.</p>.PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax: Police.<p>"Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The inspection is still continuing," a police officer added.</p><p>Built in 1895, the Mullaperiyar dam is a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu, which owns and operates it, and Kerala, where it is located.</p><p>The bomb threat was received on a day when the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments, as well as the NDMA, on a PIL seeking construction of a new dam to replace the 130-year-old dam following concerns over its safety and structural stability.</p>