CBI facilitates return of bank fraud accused from US, arrests him on arrival in Kochi

He will be produced before a special judge of CBI cases in Bengaluru during the day, the CBI spokesperson said.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 12:52 IST

The CBI has successfully facilitated the return of a bank fraud accused, facing an Interpol Red Notice, from the US and arrested him upon his arrival in Kochi in Kerala, officials said Wednesday.

In a CBI case in Bengaluru, T Ravindranath Gupta is accused of defrauding a bank by forging inland letter of credits, cheating and forgery.

A Red Notice is an international alert issued by the Interpol to law enforcement agencies across the world to detain a wanted fugitive.

Gupta arrived in the Cochin International Airport from the US via the UAE and was arrested by the CBI upon his arrival. 

He will be produced before a special judge of CBI cases in Bengaluru during the day, the CBI spokesperson said.

(Published 09 August 2023, 12:52 IST)
United StatesBengaluruKeralaCBIKarnatakaUS news

