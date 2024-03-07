Kerala Congress in quandary as stalwart Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja joins BJP

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on the other hand, sought to capitalise on the development by suggesting that it might erode trust in the Congress, as there would be no guarantee that its members would not join the BJP after winning. CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan commented that the recent exit of members from the grand old party, including the son of Congress stalwart and former Union Minister A K Antony, and their entry into the BJP would not help the saffron party win even a single seat in Kerala.

Earlier in the day, amidst indications that Padmaja would join the BJP, Muraleedharan said that her decision was a betrayal and that their father's spirit would not condone it. The Vadakara MP announced that he is ending his relationship with his sister.

Muraleedharan further said that Karunakaran had never compromised with communalism and for a member of his family to join the BJP was a sad outcome as far as people with a secular mindset were concerned. "Our father's spirit will not condone it because she went with a communal organisation. That is why I said all relationships and bonds with her have ended. There will be no compromise with someone who has betrayed the party at this stage even if she is my sister," the Congress MP said while speaking to reporters in Kozhikode.

On being asked by reporters as to why children of Congress stalwarts such as Antony and Karunakaran were leaving the party to join the BJP and whether the leadership was unable to prevent it, Muraleedharan said it was because people's desires grew too big.

"The Congress party has given great consideration to her. That is sufficient for those who work at home," he said.