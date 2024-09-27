CPI(M) cuts all ties with defiant P V Anvar; Nilambur MLA likely to float political party

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has decided to strongly resist dissident MLA P V Anvar by framing him as one speaking for gold smugglers and trying to help opposition parties.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejecting the barrage of allegations raised by Anvar against him and CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan stating the party is cutting all ties with Anvar, CPI(M) workers at Anvar's hometown Nilambur in Malappuram staged a protest march raising provocative slogans and burning his effigy.

Anvar said that he would take forward his fight against the CPI(M) government legally. He also indicated that he would form a new political party soon.

Vijayan told reporters in Delhi that Anvar's intentions behind raising baseless allegations against him and his government were quite clear. He said that he would speak about it in detail later.

Vijayan had earlier accused Anvar of trying to protect gold smugglers as Anvar alleged that IPS officers involved in busting gold smuggling rackets at Malappuram had siphoned off gold.