Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

CPI(M) MLA Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case, released on bail

Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police, and in both he has got anticipatory bail.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 08:01 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)sexual assaultMukesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us