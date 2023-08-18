Former CPM activist accuses Pinarayi Vijayan of taking huge money from 'big shots'

A former CPM activist, who had earlier put out a social media post alleging that a CPM leader had taken money from "big shots", has now come out with a fresh post stating that it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who took the money.

Former associate editor of CPM's mouthpiece Deshabhimani G Sakthidharan alleged in a social media post in June that he once helped a popular leader count Rs 2.35 crore gifted by several "big shots" at his then office in Kochi, which was packed in two reed mats and taken to Thiruvananthapuram in a car.

He also alleged that a millionaire had once gifted two packets of currencies to the same leader at a hotel in Kovalam tourist spot.