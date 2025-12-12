<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch will probe the case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was expelled from Congress recently, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy, police sources said.</p>.<p>The State Police Chief has decided to transfer the case to the Crime Branch team that is already investigating a second sexual assault case against Mamkootathil, they added.</p>.<p>The first case is being probed by a special team of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police. A decision has now been taken to hand over both the cases to the Crime Branch to ensure a coordinated investigation, sources said.</p>.After absconding for 2 weeks, Rahul Mamkootathil turns up to vote in local body polls.<p>The second case is being investigated by a Crime Branch team led by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) G Poonguzhali, who is likely to head the probe in the first case as well, an official said.</p>.<p>Earlier, when several women levelled sexual misconduct allegations against Mamkootathil, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on complaints from individuals who were not directly involved in the incidents.</p>.<p>In the first case related to the alleged rape and forced abortion, Mamkootathil and his friend Joby Joseph are the accused.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>High Court has granted him interim protection from arrest until his anticipatory bail plea is considered on December 15.</p>.<p>Joseph has also moved a court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking anticipatory bail, which will be considered again on December 17. The second case pertains to allegations of sexually harassing a woman on the false promise of marriage.</p>.<p>The complaint was first received by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, which forwarded it to the State Police Chief.</p>.<p>The Thiruvananthapuram court recently granted anticipatory bail to Mamkootathil, which has been challenged before the Kerala High Court. </p>