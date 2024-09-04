Home
Donated entire month's salary to aid Wayanad rehabilitation efforts: Rahul Gandhi

Taking to X Gandhi said, 'Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced.'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 08:30 IST

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday announced that he has donated his entire month's salary to the aid relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the Wayanad landslides.

Taking to X Gandhi said, "Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced. I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can—every little bit makes a difference..."

The death toll in the unfortunate incident climbed till 229.

More to follow...

Published 04 September 2024, 08:30 IST
