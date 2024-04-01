JOIN US
india kerala

Officials destroyed posters of Kottayam BDJS candidate, alleges NDA

Last Updated 01 April 2024, 03:47 IST

Kottayam: In a complaint to the Kerala Chief Election Officer, the BJP-led NDA said that certain government officers had allegedly damaged posters and banners of its candidate Thushar Velappally in the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency.

The complaint lodged by the district chairman of the NDA on Sunday alleged that certain officials damaged posters of their candidate stating it had displayed an election symbol that had not yet been officially allocated to the candidate.

Vellappally, chief of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP-led front, is contesting from the Kottayam seat against LDF's Thomas Chazhikadan and UDF's Francis George in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The complaint claimed that the election symbol pot was allocated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 23 and the order had been submitted to the Chief Election Officer.

The NDA sought action against the government officials who damaged the posters and banners of its candidate.

Lok Sabha polls in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

(Published 01 April 2024, 03:47 IST)
