Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Ex-TDB member Vijayakumar arrested in Sabarimala gold loss case

During the tenure of the board, approval was given to hand over gold plates to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, for electroplating in 2019.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 09:58 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala Ayyappa temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us