<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In an embarrassment to the CPM in Kerala, an expelled party local leader at its citadel Kannur district launched a book that tells about misappropriation of funds by party leaders, including those raised for a martyr.</p><p>V Kunhikrishnan, who was a member of CPM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannur">Kannur</a> district committee, was recently expelled from the party for coming out in the open with the fund misappropriation allegation. </p><p>Despite strong pressure from the party against releasing the book, the leader from Payyannur in Kannur released his Malayalam book titled ' 'Netruthvathe Anikal Thiruthenam' (Party workers should correct the leadership) on Wednesday. The event, held under tight police security, witnessed considerable participation.</p><p>Kunhikrishnan said that the turn out of people at the book release was much higher than expected, especially since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpm">CPM</a> made all possible measures to prevent the book launch. </p>.'Corruption & appeasement politics' take centerstage as PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Tamil Nadu & Kerala.<p>The book tells in detail the fund misappropriation to the tune of Rs 46 lakhs involving CPM Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan. He alleged that funds raised for supporting the family of martyr C V Dhanarajan, who was hacked to death allegedly by BJP-RSS workers in 2016, was even misappropriated.</p><p>Political observer Joseph C Mathew, who was IT advisor to former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, released the book. </p><p>CPM strongly objected to Kunhikrishnan and rejected the demand to make the accounts public. CPM state secretary M V Govindan also warned of legal action against any attempts to defame any party leader in the book.</p><p>The fresh developments are causing much embarrassment to the CPM at a time when the Assembly polls are approaching.</p>