Explained | How fraudsters used 'time out error' glitch to rob Kerala SBI ATMs

The glitch is known as the 'Timeout error glitch', the Times of India reported. The two men would use stolen bank cards in SBI ATMs.

They would go through a routine transaction on the account of the stolen card's original owner. The machine would then push out the amount for collection.

This is where the glitch comes in. The fraudsters would collect all but one note and wait for the 'time out' on the machine. This would then force the machine to note the transaction as incomplete, and not debit any amount from the account,

Therefore, the account holders woudn't be alerted to money being withdrawn and the fraud goes undetected.