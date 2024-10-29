Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Blast and a ball of fire: Midnight mishap at Kerala temple sends hundreds fleeing in panic

Shocking mobile phone footage, broadcast by television channels, revealed the severity of the accident and the distress of the helpless crowd gathered at the village temple near Neeleswaram.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 06:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 06:25 IST
India NewsKeralaFireblastcrackers

Follow us on :

Follow Us