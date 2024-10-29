Blast and a ball of fire: Midnight mishap at Kerala temple sends hundreds fleeing in panic

<p>Kasaragod (Kerala): Hundreds of people were captivated by watching the auspicious Theyyam ritual at the Veerarkavu Temple in this northern district when a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/154-injured-8-seriously-in-fireworks-accident-at-kerala-temple-festival-3252757">thundering explosion</a> and a ball of fire shattered the serene atmosphere around midnight.</p>.<p>Shocking mobile phone footage, broadcast by television channels, revealed the severity of the accident and the distress of the helpless crowd gathered at the village temple near Neeleswaram.</p>.<p>In the footage, a large crowd could be seen gathered on one side of the temple, with a Theyyam artist, dressed in ritualistic red attire, performing amidst them.</p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's escort involved in collision near Thiruvananthapuram.<p>A shocking burst was heard, and a ball of fire and billowing smoke appeared on the other side of the shrine, an eyewitness recalled.</p>.<p>People, including women and children, were seen scattering, running around, and urging others to move away.</p>.<p>Many of the survivors said they were yet to recover from the shock and said they still had no clarity on what happened at midnight.</p>.<p>"We were watching Theyyam... suddenly we heard a huge sound of explosion and fire at some distance. Luckily, we could move to a safer place," a young man told TV channels on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Everything was over within seconds. Several people suffered injuries in the stampede after the tragedy, said another eyewitness.</p>.<p>Another man shockingly recounted the presence of a huge crowd near the shed where the crackers were stored.</p>.<p>"A large number of people were present near the shed. It was really difficult for them to run away to safety when the explosion happened," he said.</p>.<p>A spark from a cracker burst might have fallen into the shed and ignited the heaps of crackers stored there, an elderly person said.</p>.<p>Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in the fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram here late Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, they said.</p>.<p>The District Collector, on Tuesday, said that those who were seriously injured had 80 per cent burns.</p>.<p>"The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Samples have been collected from the site. A case was lodged," he said.</p>.<p>He further said that according to a preliminary probe, the fireworks storage facility and the place where the crackers were being burst were close by.</p>.<p>"The safety precautions were not taken. The requirement of maintaining a minimum distance of 100 meters between the two was not followed. No permission was taken either for storage of fireworks," he added.</p>.<p>According to the police, it is suspected that the accident occurred when the fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. </p>