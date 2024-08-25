Filmmaker Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chair following misbehaviour allegations

Noted filmmaker Ranjith on Sunday resigned as chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misbehaviour levelled by a Bengali actor, PTI reported.

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra had alleged that popular Malayalam film-maker and Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith had misbehaved with her when she came down for the audition for his film Paleri Manickam in 2009.



Mitra told a TV channel on Friday that Ranjith touched her inappropriately at a hotel in Kochi on the pretext of discussing about the film. She said that she got scared and left the place. She also decided not to do the film and was even denied a return flight ticket.

The news of Ranjith stepping down comes after actor Siddique's resignation from the post of general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists following sexual assault allegations levelled by Malayalam actor Revathy Sampath.



The Kerala film industry has been rocked by the Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry. It recorded explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation and ill-treatment of the female professionals, and has alleged that a "criminal gang" was controlling the industry where unyielding women were squeezed out.

The panel report also alleged there was a "power nexus" consisting of a handful of producers, directors, actors and production controllers.



The Kerala government constituted the panel after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema.



(With PTI inputs)