<p>Kollam: Three people, including a firefighter, died while attempting to rescue a woman who jumped into a well at Neduvathur near here early Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Archana of Neduvathur, her friend Shivakrishnan, and Soni S Kumar, an official with the Fire and Rescue Services at the Kottarakkara station.</p>.<p>According to police, around midnight, the Kottarakkara fire station received a distress call reporting that a woman had jumped into an 80-foot-deep well in Neduvathur.</p>.<p>A rescue team rushed to the spot and began efforts to save her.</p>.<p>While Kumar descended into the well wearing safety gear, the well's parapet collapsed and fell on him and Archana, police said.</p>.<p>Shivakrishnan, who was standing nearby, also fell into the well as the structure gave way, police said.</p>.<p>Firefighters soon launched a rescue operation, and all three people who suffered serious injuries were brought out of the well.</p>.<p>They were rushed to the nearby hospital, but they succumbed to injuries, police said.</p>.<p>Police suspect Archana jumped into the well due to personal issues.</p>.<p>An investigation into the incident is underway. </p>