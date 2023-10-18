First transgender couple to have a biological baby fight legal battle to become 'parents' in Kerala

A bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas has asked the state government, social justice and local self government departments to file a counter affidavit and posted the case to October 30.

Paval told DH that the Kozhikode corporation was denying their genuine plea to consider them as 'parents'. The corporation authorities were not citing any genuine reasons for denying the plea and were trying to delay the matter, Paval added.

Advocate Lakshmi said that the counsel for the state government orally maintained that the state government would not have any objection in allowing the plea to consider the couple as 'parents' in the birth certificate. Hence, a favourable decision may come.

It was in February that Zahhad delivered a child at the government medical college hospital in Kozhikode. Paval, who was born as a man, and Zahhad, who was born as a woman, had even started sex reassignment procedures when the desire to have a child came up.

Though they initially planned of adopting a child, the legal hurdles made them explore the option of having a biological child. Subsequently, Zahhad conceived the baby following treatment at Kozhikode medical college hospital. Zahhad delivered on February 8 and was considered as the first trans-father to deliver a child in the country.