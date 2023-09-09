Home
Gang robs two jewellers in Kerala of gold worth Rs 1.8 crore

Last Updated 09 September 2023, 10:03 IST

Two Thrissur-based jewellers were robbed of gold valued at around Rs 1.8 crore allegedly by a four-member gang near the railway station here, police said on Saturday.

The men were on their way to the railway station when a gang waylaid them on Friday night and took away the bags containing the jewellery.

A senior police official said the stolen gold ornaments weigh a little around 3.2 kg.

The jewellers are partners and are running their business in the city, police said adding investigation is on.

(Published 09 September 2023, 10:03 IST)
