<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the frequent health distress calls from Malayalis outside Kerala, Kerala government agency NORKA-Roots is launching an insurance scheme for Malayalis in other states as well as in other countries.</p><p>Titled NORKA Care Pravasi health insurance, the scheme offers medical insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for treatment within the country and accident coverage of Rs 10 lakhs. Premium ranges from Rs 8101 for individuals to Rs 13411 for four member families. </p><p>According to NORKA-Roots, 41.7 lakh Malayalis are in other states in India and 34.5 lakh Malayalis are in various foreign countries. During 2023-24 alone NORKA-Roots, which is a welfare agency for non-resident Keralites, received over 8,500 health distress calls from Malayalis outside Kerala. There is also an increase in critical illness among non-resident Keralites and many of them were facing debts owing to medical expenses. Hence NORKA-Roots is introducing the health and accident insurance policy.</p><p>Online registration for availing the insurance can be done from September 22 to October 22 and the policy will come into effect from November 1. Registration can be done through NORKA-Roots website, NORKA care mobile app and bulk enrollment through NORKA-Roots registered associations.</p><p>NORKA-Roots chief executive officer Ajith Kolassery told DH that it could be for the first time that a state government agency is introducing a comprehensive medical and accident insurance for the migrants from the state.</p><p>"Initially cashless facility could be availed at 488 hospitals in Kerala and 16,167 hospitals in India. Reimbursement is available for treatment at non cashless hospitals anywhere in India. Efforts were being made to make available international coverage," he said.</p>