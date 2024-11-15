High-end ganja seized at Kochi Airport

<p>Kochi: Three people were arrested for attempting to smuggle 14.9 kg of a variety of ganja, identified as hybrid, through Kochi International Airport, worth approximately Rs 7.47 crore, customs said.</p>.<p>According to a Customs statement on Friday, the suspects—arriving on flight FD 170 from Thailand—were intercepted at the exit gate.</p>.NCB seizes over 80 kg of cocaine, hunt against drug rackets to continue ruthlessly, says Amit Shah.<p>Upon inspection of their checked baggage, officers discovered the contraband cleverly concealed inside the bags.</p>.<p>Separate cases have been filed against the trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and they have been remanded to judicial custody.</p>