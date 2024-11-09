Home
If Vavar raises Waqf claim, Lord Ayyappa will be forced to leave Sabarimala, says Kerala BJP leader

According to local lore, Vavar, fondly called as Vavar Swamy by devotees, was the Muslim companion of Lord Ayyappa and there is a place dedicated to him in Sabarimala.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 16:43 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 16:43 IST
