ISRO data to help flood risk analysis on two Kerala dams

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended support to mitigate flood risks associated with the Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams in Kerala.

ISRO’s assurance in this connection came following an interaction between its chairman S Somanath and the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, at the ISRO headquarters here on Tuesday. They discussed the use of space technology-based inputs for the analysis of flood risks associated with these dams.

Raising concern over the rise in the number of extreme weather events across the country, the minister underscored the need to evaluate the worst-case flood scenario linked to the two dams.