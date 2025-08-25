Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

From Essex schoolboy to Arsenal prodigy: Meet Max Dowman, the 15-year-old midfield sensation

Dowman’s rise from five-year-old academy recruit to Premier League debutant has been rapid, with youth records, England call-ups, and now the Emirates crowd at his feet.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 09:04 IST
FootballSports NewsFootball NewsArsenalPremier LeagueLeeds UnitedExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us