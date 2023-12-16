JOIN US
Japanese film 'Evil does not exist' wins best film award at International Film Festival of Kerala

Last Updated 15 December 2023, 21:05 IST

Japanese film Evil does not exist by Ryusuke Hamaguchi won the 'Suvarana Chakoram' (Golden Crow Pheasant) award for best film at the International Film Festival of Kerala that concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.


Rajata Chakoram award for best director was won by Shokir Kholikov for the Uzbekistan film Sunday. Award for the best debut director was won by Fazil Razak for the movie Thadavu (The Sentence). The film also won the audience poll award. Mexican film All The Silence received special jury prize for sound design.


Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi was presented the lifetime achievement award by known filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at the valedictory function. Actor Prakash Raj was the chief guest at the function.

(Published 15 December 2023, 21:05 IST)
