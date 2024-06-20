Kannur woman alleges threats after 'rampant bomb-making culture' revelation

Thiruvananthapuram: The woman from Kannur, who spoke against the 'rampant bomb-making culture' in the locality she hails from, on Wednesday alleged that she has been threatened after her revelation.

It was on Wednesday the woman identified as M Seena revealed to Lok Sabha MP-elect of the region Shafi Parambil that the country bomb making by CPI(M) workers in the locality was rampant and the people were tolerating it owing to fear of being attacked. Her statement came in the wake of the death of an 86 year-old man in an explosion at Eranholi near Thalassery in Kannur on Tuesday.