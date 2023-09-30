Kerala: 9-year-old child’s recovery from Nipah virus a rare success story, feat for medical world

A young mother’s desperate pleas and prayers were put to relief on September 29, when her nine-year-old son recovered from the deadly Nipah virus in Kerala’ Kozhikode. The mother, who was quarantined at a village in Kozhikode, had made anguished pleas to Kerala Health minister Veena George on September 16 over video call, asking “Won’t you give back my son alive?”

The young boy was on ventilator support for a week, hovering between life and death. His recovery has come as a feat for the medical community as well, as this makes for one of the world’s first globally recorded Nipah patients to make recovery after being plugged into life support for a week.

The mother, who waited at MIMS hospital to embrace her child, said to Indian Express, “I had left everything to God, who worked through the doctors. I feared the worst… I cried before the minister in the video call to get my son back. After he was removed from the ventilator last week, doctors at the hospital connected him to me through video call. I saw that he was recovering.”