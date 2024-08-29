Kerala: Actor, CPI(M) MLA Mukesh booked for rape on actress' complaint

Kochi: A rape case has been registered against prominent Malayalam actor and ruling CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her years ago, police said on Thursday.

An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred before the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita came to force, he said.

This is the third FIR against a high profile Malayalam film personality following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.