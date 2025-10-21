<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A group of BJP activists at Thrissur in Kerala reportedly decided to quit the party and joined the Congress expressing displeasure towards union minister of state for tourism and petroleum Suresh Gopi. </p> <p>Four BJP workers of Varandarappilly on the suburbs of Thrissur had quit the party expressing displeasure over Suresh Gopi's attitude at 'kalingu samvadam' (culvert talks), an informal interactive session being organized by Gopi.</p> <p>Earlier also Gopi's culvert talk faced criticism after he turned down the requests of people from weaker sections seeking support for house construction as well as help for recovering deposits from corruption hit cooperative banks in the state.</p> .Kerala government plans sops as elections approach.<p>BJP activists Prasad, Suresh, Salini and Rajasree decided to leave the party and join the BJP. They told the local media that they were unhappy with Gopi's attitude towards the ordinary people and hence they decided to quit the party.</p> <p>Raising many eyebrows, Gopi, who is an actor turned politician and, BJP's maiden Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, recently stated that RSS leader from Kerala Sadanandan Master, who was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala, should be made union minister by replacing him. He added that after becoming union minister he couldn't act much in films and it was affecting his income.</p>