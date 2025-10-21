In a proud moment for the Sikh Sangat, a street in New York is now named after the epitome of religious freedom & protector of human rights, the 9th Sikh Guru Sahib, Hind Di Chadar, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.



This befitting honour highlights the significance of the Sikh… pic.twitter.com/WLYbIGxhiu