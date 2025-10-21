In a proud moment for the Sikh Sangat, a street in New York is now named after the epitome of religious freedom & protector of human rights, the 9th Sikh Guru Sahib, Hind Di Chadar, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.
In a HISTORIC first, a NYC Street is named after #Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg. 114th St & 101st Ave. in ##RichmondHill, home to Gurdwara Makhan Shah Lubana, will now be known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg Way, to honor the 9th #Sikh Guru’s legacy of sacrifice, compassion,… pic.twitter.com/M6wAD4eGpf