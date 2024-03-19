Kerala: CAA and Vizhinjam protest cases tossed as Lok Sabha polls near

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is expediting steps to withdraw cases registered in connection with protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as well as stirs led by priests against the Vizhinjam port project.

The move could be considered as a bid to appease the minority communities ahead of the polls, especially since the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was trying to cash in on it.

UDF has been accusing the government for not withdrawing the cases against CAA protests as well as those against priests of the Latin Catholic church in Thiruvananthapuram, who spearheaded the stir alleging that the Vizhinjam port project was affecting livelihood of the coastal community.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently said that of the 835 cases registered in 2020 in connection with the protests against CAA, 629 were already withdrawn. But the opposition alleged that 502 cases were yet to be withdrawn. Hence the government directed the police to ensure that all those cases, except those of serious nature, are withdrawn soon.