Kerala CM Vijayan accused of threatening, trying to physically hurt Governor Khan

After SFI's black flag protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister V Muraleedharan accused the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the Communist Party Secretary of issuing threats to the Governor.
He said, "Yesterday's incident in Thiruvananthapuram where Kerala Governor was attacked depicts the level of law and order situation in the state. The fact that he was attacked thrice during his travel from Raj Bhavan to the airport, a distance of around 5 km and these people were let loose by the ruling front and police were made ineffective to suit the interests of the people who were there to attack the Governor".
The Governor also accused Vijayan of 'physically' trying to hurt him.
"I have not made any allegation against the police. Infact, what I have said is that police have been prevented from acting against these rowdies, criminals", he said.
More to follow