Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza

"The attack was carried out even after the International Court of Justice ordered an end to the violence in Rafah. About 36,000 people have been killed so far in Israel's atrocities. Huge protests are taking place all over the world against this occupation, which is being supported by American imperialism," he said.

However, Israel pretends not to see all these protests and continues its military offensive, the chief minister said. "Anti-imperialist forces and peace lovers around the world need to raise their voices against this terror. The people of Gaza must be given the opportunity to return to a natural life," he said. New moves to oppress the Palestinian people and militarise the region for imperialist occupation interests must be defeated, Vijayan added.