Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

IndiGo flies into red on forex headwinds; posts Rs 2,582 crore net loss in Q2

Expanding its international network, IndiGo will be bringing in more planes on damp leases, and currently, the number of aircraft on ground (AOG) is in the 40s
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 13:30 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAirlinesIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us