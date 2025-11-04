Menu
Farmer attempts suicide by self-immolating himself near DC's office in Mandya

As the farmer suffered 60 per cent burns and is battling for life, he has been shifted to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 13:26 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 13:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicideMandya

