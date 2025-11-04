<p>Mandya: A farmer attempted suicide by self-immolation, in front of the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office, in Mandya, on Tuesday. </p><p>The farmer, identified as 55-year-old M D Manjegowda is from Moodanahalli village in K R Pet taluk. </p><p>Alleging that he has not received compensation in the land acquisition case for several years, Manjegowda attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol and setting himself on fire, at the Cauvery park, opposite the DC's office, in Mandya.</p>.Man has a narrow escape as car plunges into Visvesvaraya Canal in Mandya district.<p>The locals immediately rushed to his rescue, and admitted him to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences. As he suffered 60 per cent burns and battling for life, he has been shifted to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, doctors said.</p><p>The Manjegowda family had two acres of land at Moodanahalli. The government had acquired the land a few years ago and developed 49 sites on the land and distributed it to the poor.</p><p>Manjegowda was not paid either compensation to the land acquired or allotted alternative land. Despite submitting several petitions in this regard to the DC's office and taluk office, no step has been taken, it is alleged.</p><p>Manjegowda visited the DC's office on Monday to submit a petition. He slept at the park last night and attempted suicide by self immolation on Tuesday morning. Initially Manjegowda said that the fire was due to electrocution, but later informed that he had doused petrol on himself for self immolation, it is said.</p><p><strong>DC orders probe</strong></p><p>Deputy Commissioner Kumara said that there was no application submitted by Manjegowda, seeking compensation related to land acquisition pending at the Tahsildar's office in K R Pet. </p><p>According to primary investigation, it is suspected that he might have attempted suicide due to a family dispute, the DC said.</p><p>The Additional DC has been told to conduct a probe. </p>