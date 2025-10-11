Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's son summoned by ED in 2023 over money laundering case, claim reports

He was asked to appear at the ED office in Kochi on February 14, 2023 with bank account details and details of his assets as well as that of his family members.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 06:59 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsEnforcement DirectoratePinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us