Kerala Congress in quandary over Palestine issue amid Tharoor's remark on Hamas, permission denied for party rally

Thiruvananthapuram: While political parties in Kerala are trying to cash in on the Israel-Palestine conflict to woo the Muslim vote banks of the state, the Congress in Kerala seems to be in a quandary.
In view of criticisms from Muslim outfits against Shashi Tharoor over his remark that Hamas is a terrorist outfit, there are speculations that the Congress might be keeping him away from a Palestine solidarity meet being organised by the party at Kozhikode on November 23.
Meanwhile, a Congress leader at the Muslim dominated Malappuram district, Kerala PCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath is facing criticisms from the party for organising a Palestine solidarity rally without consulting the party district leadership owing to the infights in the party.
Already there were criticisms from within the Congress that the party was lagging behind in conducting any demonstrations backing Palestine even as the CPM and the Indian Union Muslim League already held meetings and rallies in support of Palestine.
IUML had invited Tharoor as key speaker at the Palestine solidarity meeting held in Kozhikode last month. But his remark that Hamas's attack on Israel was a terror attack had not gone down well with many Muslim outfits and even a section in the IUML. Though Tharoor clarified that he was with the people of Palestine, a Muslim body even withdrew the invitation to Tharoor.
It is in this context that Tharoor's absence among the list of speakers at the Palestine solidarity meeting of Congress triggered speculations that Tharoor was being deliberately kept away from the event by the Congress to avoid any sorts of displeasure to the Muslim outfits. Congress senior leader K Murleedharan even said on Sunday that Tharoor should correct his statement on Hamas.
However, Congress MP from Kozhikode M K Raghavan told reporters on Monday that all the three Congress Working Committee members from Kerala, including Tharoor, would be present at the event.
Meanwhile, the KPCC was learnt to be cautiously dealing with the complaints against Aryadan Shoukath who carried out Palestine solidarity rally under the banner of Aryadan foundation without consulting the party district leadership allegedly owing to differences with the district leadership. Sources said that no harsh action might be taken against Shoukath.
Permission denied for rally
The Kozhikode district administration has reportedly denied permission to the Palestine solidarity meet and rally of Congress scheduled to be held at Kozhikode beach on November 23. Congress leaders said that the permission was denied citing security issues as a meeting of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as part of government outreach programme was scheduled to be held at the same venue on November 25. Congress MP M K Raghavan said that the Congress would organise the meet at Kozhikode beach itself.