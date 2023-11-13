Kerala Congress in quandary over Palestine issue amid Tharoor's remark on Hamas, permission denied for party rally

Thiruvananthapuram: While political parties in Kerala are trying to cash in on the Israel-Palestine conflict to woo the Muslim vote banks of the state, the Congress in Kerala seems to be in a quandary.

In view of criticisms from Muslim outfits against Shashi Tharoor over his remark that Hamas is a terrorist outfit, there are speculations that the Congress might be keeping him away from a Palestine solidarity meet being organised by the party at Kozhikode on November 23.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader at the Muslim dominated Malappuram district, Kerala PCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath is facing criticisms from the party for organising a Palestine solidarity rally without consulting the party district leadership owing to the infights in the party.