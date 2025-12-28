Menu
Kerala CPI(M) MLA alleges BJP councillor asked him to vacate office in TVM Corporation building

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth told reporters that councillor R Sreelekha contacted him over the phone and asked him to vacate his office in the Corporation’s building in Sasthamangalam.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 04:39 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 04:39 IST
