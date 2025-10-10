Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala doctor attack: Shashi Tharoor asks state govt to bring law to protect healthcare workers

His remarks came after Dr Vipin was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by a man at the government-run Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. The assailant, whose young daughter had recently died of amoebic meningitis, was arrested soon after the incident.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 10:03 IST
India NewsKeralaShashi Tharoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us