Kerala doctor attack: Shashi Tharoor asks state govt to bring law to protect healthcare workers
His remarks came after Dr Vipin was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by a man at the government-run Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. The assailant, whose young daughter had recently died of amoebic meningitis, was arrested soon after the incident.
I strongly sympathise with medical practitioners, who lay their lives on the line to keep ordinary Keralites safe. Kerala’s doctors are protesting not just an assault, but a pattern. From Dr Vandana Das’s tragic murder to today’s attack on Dr Vipin PT, the message is clear: our… https://t.co/W5GhhE4Xvx