Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala govt tables probe reports against ADGP Ajithkumar in Assembly

The government has nothing to hide in this regard, the CM said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 09:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 09:03 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us